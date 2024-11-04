Police say motorcyclist dies after crash at I-25 and Garden of the Gods Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say a motorcyclist is dead following an accident at Garden of the Gods and I-25 Sunday.

This was the second deadly accident involving a motorcycle Sunday after another rider died in an accident in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say this accident shut down eastbound lanes of Garden of the Gods just west of I-25 for several hours Sunday. The closure began around 3 p.m. with lanes being fully reopened around 8 p.m.

Details on how the accident happened are limited at this time, CSPD, CSFD, and AMR all responded to the scene. The rider was transported to a local hospital where police say they died en route due to their injuries.

The identity of the rider has not been released at this time. The Colorado Springs Police Department says that the Major Crash Team is investigating this crash, no arrests have been made at the time of publishing this article.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

___





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.