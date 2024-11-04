Motorcyclist dead following accident Sunday, speed considered a factor in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead following an accident Sunday on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to a post in the CSPD online blotter, the accident took place just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police responded to 1900 South Monterey Road after reports of an accident involving a vehicle and motorcycle. When they arrived they reported finding the motorcyclist in the roadway and unresponsive.

Despite lifesaving efforts from CSFD and AMR when they arrived, the rider died on the scene.

Police say they believe speed is a factor in this crash and the Major Crash Team is investigating the accident. No arrests have been made at this time and police did not say what vehicle was believed to be speeding at the time of the accident.

The motorcyclist has not been identified at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

