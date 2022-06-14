Police report shootout at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — Witnesses at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs told police a group of men fired on each other while leaving the scene of a fight east of Memorial Park.

Officers were called to The Willows at Printers Park Apartments around 10 p.m. Monday for a shooting. Several men reportedly shot at each other with handguns as they left the area in their vehicles.

As of Tuesday morning, there are no reports of any injuries associated with the incident. Police also have not provided any information on potential suspects.

