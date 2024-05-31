Police release findings following a wrong-way crash on I-25 last weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released its findings after a wrong-way crash on I-25 last weekend.

According to police, they received a call around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday for a car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. During the call, police say a head-on crash happened.

After the crash, police say a man, later identified as 64-year-old Joel Montalvo, got out of his vehicle to help. CSPD says as Montalvo was crossing the interstate, he was hit by another vehicle traveling northbound.

When police arrived, they said one of the drivers and Montalvo had died at the scene. The second driver was taken to the hospital where CSPD says they died from their injuries.

On Tuesday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the three people who died in the crash. Police say 37-year-old Darlisse Rivera-Albino was identified as the wrong-way driver, and 46-year-old Heidi Jackson was identified as the other driver. A picture of Jackson is below:

CSPD says they are still investigating the crash, and drugs and/or alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash.

According to CSPD, these were the 21, 22, and 23 traffic deaths in Colorado Springs this year. They say there were 19 traffic fatalities at this time last year.

