Police notify the community of a Sexually Violent Predator registered in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has registered at an address in the city.

John Jason Young is described as a white man, 51 years old, 5'11", 160lbs, who is bald (gray hair) with blue eyes.

Young is currently registered at 329 Swope Ave. CSPD also recently released another notification of another SVP registered at that address.

His criminal history reflects the following:



Jefferson County, CO

Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child (2023)

Larimer County, CO

Attempted Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child (2023) Sexual Exploitation of a Child- Possession of Material (2020)



CSPD says that Young is one of 21 SVPs registered with the police department who live in the community.

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.