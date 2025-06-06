Watch Now
CSPD provides community notice of a sexually violent predator near Memorial Park

Colorado Springs Police Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is providing a community notice of a registered sexually violent predator registered in the community.

Police say that Kalian Rodriguez Marion was released on supervised probation, and his past behavior has led him to be labeled as a Sexually Violent Predator by the 4th Judicial District.

Marion is registered at 329 Swope Avenue, just a few blocks northwest of Memorial Park.

Police say that Marion was convicted of two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child in El Paso County in 2024.

He also has the following convictions in El Paso County:

  • 1st Degree Criminal Trespass
  • Forgery
  • Theft

He's 24 years old, around 5'10", and approximately 250 lbs.

