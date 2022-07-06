Watch Now
Police looking for suspects in Colorado Springs lumber theft

Over 1,000 boards of plywood were stolen
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 17:09:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have recovered over 1,000 boards of stolen plywood in the eastern part of town.

Police responded to a report regarding a stolen trailer on Tamlin Road, just north of Barnes and North Marksheffel. Officers found approximately 100 boards of plywood inside the trailer and they also recovered 1,000 stolen boards from a shed on the property.

It's believed that the boards were stolen from numerous job sites throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County, and are valued between $40,000 and $60,000.

No suspects have been arrested, but detectives have several leads.
