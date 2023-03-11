Police looking for a man who threatened a woman with a gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a man who threatened a woman with a gun at an apartment complex. It happened on Morning Sun Ave. near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd.

The incident happened this morning at the complex, and the suspect came back to the apartments around 4 p.m. and started breaking windows, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers began surrounding the building, and evacuating some of the residents who wear nearby.

Police originally thought the suspect had barricaded themselves in the apartment, however, upon entering, he wasn't inside.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told News5 that the man is 39-year-old Marquis Davis.

____

