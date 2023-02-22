Police investigating unconfirmed report of active shooter at Boulder High School

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder High School is currently on lockdown as police investigate an unconfirmed report of an active shooter.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted at 8:56 a.m. to say they were investigating the report, which is still unconfirmed as of 9:03 a.m.

Boulder High School is on lockdown. The school is just northwest of the University of Colorado Boulder, south of Canyon Boulevard and east of Broadway.

A shelter-in-place order has been sent out to residents in the area highlighted in red below, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

