Police investigating threat against Cherry Creek High School

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police in Greenwood Village are investigating a threat from a person who claimed they wanted to "shoot up" Cherry Creek High School.

All students and staff are safe, the Cherry Creek School District said Thursday afternoon.

Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Greenwood Village Police Department learned about a possible threat to Cherry Creek High School after a person from out of state shared a social media message from another individual, who threatened to "shoot up the school," police said.

Police were able to determine the suspect was talking about Cherry Creek High School, located at 9300 E. Union Avenue in Greenwood Village.

As of 1:10 p.m., police said they were still working to identify the person who made the threat.

The school — plus Campus Middle School and Belleview Elementary School, which are also on the campus — was put on a secure perimeter, meaning all students and staff are brought inside and all exterior doors are closed and locked.

School resource officers are working with security staff with the Cherry Creek School District to create a release plan for the students, police said.

No other details were available Thursday morning.

Earlier Thursday, two people were taken into custody and a paintball gun was found by police after Northfield High School was placed on lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning after a report of a student with a gun.