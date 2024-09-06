Police in Pueblo want to create program to help combat youth crime

PUEBLO — Youth crime is on the rise in Pueblo, and the Pueblo Police Department wants to create a program to combat that.

The department is in the process of making the 'Community Initiative to Reduce Violence' program. They received a state grant to create a manager position for this.

The goal is to develop and strengthen partnerships between community resources and law enforcement to reduce youth crime.

"This is going to help us get resources to those individuals who are prone to violence and need those resources to short circuit their involvement in those incidents to help them move forward in life," said Deputy Chief James Martin with the Pueblo Police Department.

In 2023, Pueblo police saw an increase in youth arrests and crimes, including for the following:



homicides

assaults

robberies

Pueblo City Council will vote on this position on Monday.

