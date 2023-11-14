Police Foundation of Colorado Springs seeking your help to boost the city's medical trauma kit inventory

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is seeking to make an additional 250 medical trauma kits to provide to first responders as they respond to mass casualty or mass injury incidents.

The growing need for these kits was shown on the evening of November 19th following the Club Q shooting as first responders arriving at the scene immediately entered life-saving mode by tending to the wounded. Officers quickly realized that there was a need for more kits as many of the victims of Club Q required supplies from more than one trauma kit to tend to their wounds.

Following the shooting the Colorado Springs Police Department reached out to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs expressing their need for more of these kits to increase officers' lifesaving efforts in mass injury situations. The Police Foundation is asking for the public's help in making these kits.

The foundation has a fundraising goal of $29,000 to create an additional 250 medical trauma kits. According to the foundation, the goal is to build mass trauma bags that will be in every patrol supervisor's vehicle. These mass trauma bags would each hold 10 separate trauma kits for easy and rapid deployment once the patrol supervisor arrives at the scene.

Each medical trauma kit contains the following:



Two chest seals

Two tourniquets

One Celox bandage

One trauma dressing

The foundation says that if the goal is met, there will be a total of 25 mass trauma bags covering every patrol division across Colorado Springs. If you would like to donate to this project, you can do so by clicking here and selecting the "Fundraiser for 250 kits for CSPD" tab.

Earlier this month, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrien Vaquez sat down with News5 to discuss how the Club Q shooting has impacted the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Chief Vasquez noted this is not the first mass shooting that Colorado Springs has seen, and the lessons learned then helped officers respond and save lives.

Vaquez cited that after the 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting, one positive change for the department was that a small trauma kit was given to all officers following the shooting.

