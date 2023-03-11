Police activity on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — There is a police presence on the northeast side of Colorado Springs for a barricaded suspect. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to 4340 Morning Sun Ave. for a disturbance with a weapon.

According to police, the suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment.

News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

