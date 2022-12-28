Fountain PD make arrest in homicide case out of Arapahoe County

FOUNTAIN, CO — A traffic stop on I-25 resulted in the arrest of a vehicular homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County, according to Colorado State Patrol. It happened near Ray Nixon Rd. which is located just north of Clear Spring Ranch in Fountain.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the right lane of southbound I-25 near Ray Nixon Rd. was closed due to police activity. The lane has since reopened.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Fountain Police Department. At this time, there is no information on the suspect's identity.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.