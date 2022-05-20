Plants need some protection from cold days ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a risk to trees and plants on a fast track toward Southern Colorado. A major hot to cold, spring weather change on track for the region. Temperatures in the eighties on Thursday will likely drop around fifty degrees from Friday into Saturday. There will also be a mix of rain and snow.

Avid gardeners like Pam Hamamoto are also dedicated weather-watchers. “Oh, you bet,” she said with a chuckle and smile. She’s among the many expert gardeners with the Colorado Springs horticultural art society.

The gardening group has its popular plant sale this weekend. As they are raising funds at the plant sale, they will likely be giving some advice on countering the cold. “We’ve been there,” said Hamamoto, “We know, and it’s taken years to learn, but there are little tricks.”

“You shouldn’t lose much.” Hamamoto said to move anything potted inside. If in the ground cover plants with something like and old sheet. "So if you have newly planted, special plants, or annuals, cover them up with a sheet, plastic isn't so good for them, a sheet is better.”

Snow that falls will likely be heavy and wet. “Because they’re leafed out it’s a little harder on the trees,” said Colorado Springs, City Forester, Dennis Will, “More surface area so breakage is more apt to happen.”

He said it is simple to shake the snow from small trees. He advises staying clear of larger trees if it looks like a branch could break under the snow’s weight. If a limb is bending into power lines call the utility company.

Will said trees should do fine against the cold. He also sees potentially more good than bad with the weekend weather. “With the last three years of drought we’ve had, any moisture we can get, even if there’s an occasional tree that suffers some branch damage, I’ll take every drop of moisture we can get right now. We absolutely have to have it.”

