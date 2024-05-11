Plant sale and planting advice from Springs Horticultural Art Society

COLORADO SPRINGS — A little rain and colder than usual temperatures did not deter crowds who lined up for the annual Horticultural Art Society plant sale fundraiser in Colorado Springs.

“It is part of Colorado. It's what happens and it's springtime. So it's going to be wet and cold and that's okay,” said shopper Karen Tarquino

The society puts on the sale as a fundraiser to support their volunteer efforts taking care of several public gardens in the city.

It is popular because they offer plants that are native or known to grow well in the challenging Colorado Springs climate.

Shoppers also have questions for the experienced gardeners.

For example, how early can you plant to avoid freeze danger?

“The last annual statistical average frost is May 15,” said longtime society member Pam Haramoto, “And so if you're nervous, and you're not sure if your plant is hardy, wait till after May 15.”

To be safe, she also suggests checking the weather forecast around that date.

The plant sale is May 10 -11 and 17-18, 2024 at the demonstration garden in Monument Valley Park just north and west of downtown Colorado Springs.

Click here for details.

