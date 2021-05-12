Watch
Planning for future public land options amid Colorado's rapid growth

Bill Folsom
Posted at 10:06 PM, May 11, 2021
EL PASO COUNTY — The many trails and open space options enjoyed in the Pikes Peak region are thanks to visionary planners. Because of Colorado’s rapid growth the planning for future public land requires added focus. "We have to be paying attention for the opportunities. We have to look where we can create more miles of trails, capture more acres of open space," said Trail and Open Space Coalition (TOSC), Executive Director, Susan Davies.

During the past year parking lots at open spaces and trail heads have been packed. A major contributor is people looking for a safe diversion from COVID-19 restrictions. "I see that as a look into the future,” said Davies, “That's what it's going to be like." The pandemic pressure will ease at some point. All the people moving to the region continues adding pressure on public land options.

There are many potential spots for open space. Many of the same locations also have potential for development. Davies says there needs to be balance between the two. Developers plans years ahead for future opportunities. Groups like TOSC work to do the same so current and future residents of Colorado continue to enjoy expanding public land options.

