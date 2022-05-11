Small plane crashes near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a small single-engine plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

North Metro Fire said the plane crashed in the area of Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop, and the intersection will remain closed for hours. The intersection is about half a mile from the end of one of the runways at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

The fire department said the plane was headed to the airport at the time. The crash was reported at 12:34 p.m. North Metro Fire said firefighters extinguished a fire caused by the crash.

It's not clear how many people were on the plane or if anybody was injured.

The Broomfield Police Department is also responding to the crash.

The airport is closed.

The fire department is asking the public to avoid the area. The National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the crash.

No other details were available as of 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.