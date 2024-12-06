Plan in the works to give upgrades to the Pueblo Memorial Airport

PUEBLO — A plan is in the works to give Pueblo Memorial Airport a face lift. If city council approves the funding, this will be the first upgrade of its kind for the airport in at least 20 years.

The improvements would include the following:



expanding the holding area for passengers

renovating the main building

upgrading the interior

"So, it's important to realize the airport is an asset to the city," said Greg Pedroza, Director of Aviation. "Investing in our infrastructure will also help to increase revenue and inspire growth to keep our community connected."

This will cost a little more than $4 million, with a chunk of the money coming from local government. The plan is to finish the project by the end of 2025.

