Plan in place to bring a new soccer field with artificial turf to Pueblo

PUEBLO — A new soccer field could be coming to Pueblo. The plan is to replace the parking lot near East Grant Avenue and Madison Street near downtown with a new practice soccer field that has artificial turf.

The following agencies are collaborating on the plan:



City Government

Urban Renewal

Pueblo School District 60

Pueblo Central High School Foundation

The cost of the project is close to $900,000 with each group contributing money. The field will be open for both school and public use.

"I think the community is going to get really excited about it, and I think there is going to be a line waiting to practice on the place because it is not an opportunity they get every day when we have a lot of natural turf areas," said Steven Meier with Pueblo Parks and Recreation.

Pueblo City Council still needs to give the okay to fund this project. If approved, work is expected to start in Spring 2025.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.