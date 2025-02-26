Pit stop: traffic, business impacts felt after Black Forest Rd. expansion last year

COLORADO SPRINGS — Whether along the busy, newly paved roads or on the Colorado Springs website where it says “project finished," for backyard Farm Shop Owner Theda Stone, she’s already noticed a shift since Black Forest Road expanded.

“I’ve been living in Black Forest for 15 years," said Stone. “We see people that are just probably going through to get closer to (Highway) 83 or to the interstate. They're using it kind of as a bypass.”

Stone added increased traffic is a concern among residents.

“Traffic is a concern for locals in the area, mostly because of speeds," said Stone. "People do not tend to follow the speed limits.”

Across the street at Firehouse on the Run, General Manager Sean Schickler said its a similar story. His gas station, which also has a barbecue joint on the inside, is one of one in Black Forest, and benefits from the additional traffic along Black Forest Road.

“We're constantly adjusting our prices, constantly adjusting our margins," said Schickler. “We've been here through the thick and thin of all of it.”

Schickler said the increased traffic along Black Forest Road has helped keep this stop locally run.

“Once construction is rolling and so many new people are moving into the area, every summer, we see an increase at least 40% for gross sales,” said Schickler.

According to the City of Colorado Springs website, there are potential plans to make Black Forest Road four lanes all the way up to Old Ranch Road.

