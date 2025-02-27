Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers resources for laid off federal workers

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado Governor Jared Polis and his administration say they are ready to help federal workers who have been recently impacted by national layoffs.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) says roughly 57,000 federal workers are in Colorado. The department is guiding them to local workforce centers if they need help.

"Normally, we have a hundred people who walk through our door," said Traci Marques, Executive Director with Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

Those include someone who lost their job unexpectedly.

"We don't ask questions as far as why you are coming here. Really just helping them and asking what kind of services they need," said Marques.

She says one resource for those recently laid off is to apply for unemployment benefits, which provide temporary wage replacement.

CDLE recommends that federal workers file claims as soon as possible, either online at ColoradoUI.gov or by phone at 303-318-9000.

Find more information on how to file your claim here. You can track a claim here. CDLE says the process can take four to six weeks to process.

Marques says the center has resources, from mock interviews to workshops.

"We have resume experts. Someone can walk in the door and want a resume reviewed. We have staff members that can actually review the resume," said Marques.

Although it's still unclear how many workers are impacted by the national layoffs, Marques says the center will continue its services.

"We see this (layoffs) on a day-to-day basis, and for us, it's just one of many services that we continue to offer and have available for our community," said Marques.

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.