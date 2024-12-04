Pikes Peak United Way hosts annual gift wrapping event Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers are wrapping up some joy to give to Colorado Springs students for Christmas. Pikes Peak United Way hosted its annual gift wrapping event Tuesday.

People packed Trainwreck in Downtown Colorado Springs to prepare gifts for hundreds of students at Monroe Elementary School.

"It is amazing," said Ashlynn Smith, Monroe Elementary School's Principal. "It is a great feeling to know that our community has kind of surrounded us and are providing these opportunities for our students. We are grateful for everyone who has come together."

The gifts will be given to the students at Monroe Elementary on December 16.

