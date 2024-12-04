Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pikes Peak United Way hosts annual gift wrapping event Tuesday

Volunteers are wrapping up some joy to give to Colorado Springs students for Christmas. Pikes Peak United Way hosted its annual gift wrapping event tonight.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers are wrapping up some joy to give to Colorado Springs students for Christmas. Pikes Peak United Way hosted its annual gift wrapping event Tuesday.

People packed Trainwreck in Downtown Colorado Springs to prepare gifts for hundreds of students at Monroe Elementary School.

"It is amazing," said Ashlynn Smith, Monroe Elementary School's Principal. "It is a great feeling to know that our community has kind of surrounded us and are providing these opportunities for our students. We are grateful for everyone who has come together."

The gifts will be given to the students at Monroe Elementary on December 16.

___



CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl

A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25.

A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in north Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community