Pikes Peak summit closing for two months

COLORADO SPRINGS — The summit of Pikes Peak is closing from March 22 through May 23, 2021. It is a safety measure as the construction of the Pikes Peak Summit Complex goes into the final phase of work. "A lot of heavy equipment, moving boulders, prepping sub-grade, the existing building will be gone, we'll be backfilling that,” said Pikes Peak America’s Mountain, Manager, Jack Glavan.

The closure is for all roads and trails near the top of Pikes Peak where they meet summit. Drivers on the Pikes Peak Highway will be allowed to ascend as far as Devil’s Playground at 13,500 feet. Hikers can get even closer. "They're used to the 13-mile hike, get a ride down,” said Glavan, “That won't be available unfortunately until after the closure." Hikers need to be prepared for the more than 20-mile round trip trek on the Barr Trail side of the mountain.

The closure makes way for the new Summit Visitor Center to open in time for Memorial Day. All routes to the top should re-open a couple days before Memorial Day.

