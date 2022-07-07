Pikes Peak Regional Airshow returning to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow will take flight at the Colorado Springs Airport from September 24 to 25. Activities, planes on display, and flight performances will be a part of the two-day event.

Below are ticket prices for the air show:



Adults Ages 15 & Over: $25 now, $30 day of

Children Ages 14 & Under: $15 now, $20 day of

Active Duty or Retired Military: $22 now, $25 day of

Parking for the air show is free.

No outside food or drink is allowed at the air show. Concessions will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Museum, the Peterson Air & Space Museum, and the National Museum of WWII Aviation.

The event will also feature a KidZone! which will be hosted by organizations focused on STEM.

A number of airplanes will be on display before the performances begin.

The schedule for the two-day event is listed below:



7:45 a.m. Parking Opens

8:00 a.m. Gates Open

8:30 a.m. Static Displays Open

11:30 a.m. Hot Ramp Closes

12:00 p.m. Wings of Blue Parachute Jump from Texas Raiders B-17

12:20 p.m. Bomber Parade

12:45 p.m. F3A Corsair Performance, Pilot Steve Hinton

12:55 p.m. RV8 Performance, Pilot Tom Spratt

1:05 p.m. Navy F-18 Growler Demo, Navy Pilots and Steve Hinton

1:30 p.m. F7F Performance, Pilot Steve Hinton

1:45 p.m. Fighter Parade

2:10 p.m. C-130 MAFFS Water Drop by the 302nd Reserve Group

2:25 p.m. Kyle Franklin, Ben Whabnoski Show

2:40 p.m. F-35 Flight Demo & Heritage Flight P-38, United States Air Force Pilots

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is also looking for volunteers and vendors that may be interested in being at the airshow. Vendors must apply by Wednesday, July 15.

For more information, visit the Pikes Peak Airshow Website.

