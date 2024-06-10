Pikes Peak Pride Parade 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crowds lined Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs today for the annual Pikes Peak Pride Parade.

“It's growing, not just in numbers, but just in how people think and feel,” said Lindsay Gant who came to the parade with her wife and kids.

The parade is typically the spotlight event of Pride Month.

“We have 80 different organizations that are walking or riding in the parade this year, which is more than we've ever had before. So just growing support in the community for the LGBTQ people that are a part of the fabric of the city,” said Volunteer Event Organizer, Brittany Harrison.

The celebration continued after the parade with a festival in a downtown park.

