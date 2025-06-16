Pikes Peak Pride Festival sees large turnout from vendors, visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Organizers of the Pikes Peak Pride Festival say this year's event might be the biggest one yet, with an estimated 40,000 visitors throughout the weekend.

Festival-goers said they believe this turnout is a sign that Colorado Springs' LGBTQ+ community is growing.

Tiffany Hamlin, who moved to Colorado Springs several years ago, has noticed a shift.

"The community is really welcoming here," she said.

Hamlin, along with other long-time attendees, noted the significant growth in participation this year.

"This is probably the most people we've ever seen. I've never been like shoulder to shoulder with people, but the parade seemed to be twice as long. It just seems to be getting more magnificent every year," Hamlin said.

The growth isn't just being noticed by locals. Visitors from other areas are also taking note of the festival's expansion.

"I'm with the local chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. And I came down to Colorado Springs for Pikes Peak Pride," said Sister Cascara.

Sister Caskara has observed the festival's growth over time.

"It seems like it's getting bigger every year," she said.

The festival's growth appears to be attracting more funding as well. According to the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART) report, Pikes Peak Pride was one of only a handful of events to receive increased funding from the initiative this year compared to 2024.

Amanda Ridenour, an organizer, attributes the growth to increasing acceptance.

"I think the growth has been exponential, and I think that it's just because everybody is now accepting everybody," Ridenour said.

The festival featured over 165 vendors and more than 80 floats and walking groups in the parade.

News5 viewers sent in their pictures and videos from Sunday's festivities.

