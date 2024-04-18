Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has become a summer transition and a way to celebrate the city's western heritage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday marks 83 days away from the 83rd annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. For so many families, the rodeo has become a summer transition and a way to celebrate the city's western heritage.

In 83 days, the Norris Penrose Event Center area will be packed full of horses, cowgirls, kids competing in the mutton bustin’ and more.

Chris Whitney is the President of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors. Whitney said the rodeo is a big part of western culture in Colorado Springs.

“So it's a real, tight community based thing that has a big impact on economics and the culture and the personality of El Paso County,” said Whitney.

Taking a look back to where some of our western heritage began, southern Colorado fortunes from the mining industry that drew thousands of people to settle there.

“Well as a state, obviously, explorers came out and we have Pikes Peak named after one of them. But really it was mining that brought and drew the majority of people out and started the development of most of the towns in Colorado,” said Grant Dewey, Executive Director of the Western Museum of Mining and Industry .

“We are a cultural campus for the whole community. Actually, people think about us as a Mining Museum, but that's only part of what we have. We have 28 arches outside too,” said Dewey. “We have historic ranch buildings, and farm operations. They actually did timbering here as well, which is kind of fun. They had dairy cattle and ranch cattle so we still have those buildings. We have our natural landscape, which is just gorgeous. We have Smith Creek come through with ponds and then we have our mining operations as well for the museum."

When people visit the museum, they can see all the mining machines and watch them in action. They can also give mining a try and pan for gold. Dewey said mining is still a huge part of the state.

“The mining that happened closest here was actually coal mining. It was underground coal mining. Now gold is the most popular and well known. And there's still a big operation up by the divide and Cripple Creek area,” said Dewey.

He said those not looking to strike gold, were ranching and farming.

“Another odd fact around here was we actually raised a lot of potatoes. You wouldn't pitch your potatoes here, but in that period of time they did,” said Dewey.

Dewey said whether it's gold, horses or even potatoes, they all make up Colorado's western heritage.

“It's a part of the city's personality and persona, in fact, not just the city, the whole region,” said Whitney.

Cowboys Shaun Guilfoil and Chris Whitney said the western legacy lives on through The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo .

“This is a huge deal in the community and its purpose is to raise funds for our quality of life initiatives for military families in the Pikes Peak region,” Whitney said.

The Pikes Peak Or Bust Rodeo was founded by Spencer Penrose in 1937 and it has been a Colorado Springs tradition ever since.

Shaun Guilfoil retired from the United States Air Force. He now serves on the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors.

“I was an active duty Air Force guy that got to benefit from the process rodeo and kind of got roped into it, no pun intended, I kind of pulled into this in 2008 and fell in love,” said Guilfoil.

Guilfoil said he greatly appreciates the western culture and values.

“The loyalty, the honesty, just the way of life, the group of people, I think I just fell in love with everything with the rodeo. I started as a volunteer in 2008 and eventually they saw fit to bring me onto the board of directors and I got to have an impact at a deeper level with people that share the same values that I do,” said Guilfoil.

This summer rodeo returns for its 83 year.

“There's not a bad seat in the house and if you sit close enough, you can get dirty,” said Guilfoil.

Pro rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from the U.S. and Canadian circuits, plus national champs from Mexico will compete this July.

“Certainly there's all the athletes, the animals and the cowboys and cowgirls in the arena, but outside. I have the outside of the arena. We have lots of vendors, shopping, kid activities, mutton bustin’ goat roping, there's going to be pony rides, face painting. There's all these activities, food, beer, wine garden, beer wine corral that people can go to,” said Guilfoil.

Guilfoil and Whitney said they want to continue the rodeo's legacy.

“This is not Connecticut. This is the west and so we think it's important that this tradition, this was about the military and western tradition and heritage,” said Whitney.

“There's a lot of people who never see this stuff and they come here and they see it for the first time and they get excited and it's great to be there to see people who have never seen it before they get dirty. They see the mutton bustin’, they see the livestock, they see the horses, they see the cowboys and cowgirls. They see the rodeo queens and the royalty and our girl the West. They think that's something cool. It's just something they don't get to see every day and we want to keep that going,” said Guilfoil.

According to Whitney, more than 300 volunteers put on the rodeo every summer. Tickets are on sale now . The rodeo will return July 9-13.

