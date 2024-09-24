Pikes Peak National Cemetery asking community to attend funeral for Air Force veteran Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak National Cemetery is asking the community to show up for an Air Force veteran's funeral service on Wednesday, September 25th at the cemetery in Colorado Springs.

The cemetery staff reached out to me saying Air Force Sergeant Leroy Abbot is considered what is known as an 'unclaimed veteran' because there are no family or friends connected to him.

Cemetery staff says Abbott was born on May 10, 1945, in Erie, Pennsylvania and passed away on July 29 in Pueblo. They say he served during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1968, however the cemetery does not believe he was sent overseas during the war.

We tried to find any family or friends through the senior living community where he lived, the funeral home that handled his body, the public administrator appointed to oversee his case, the Pueblo County Coroner, his previous employer, and through our own searches.

We were, however, able to track down the two pictures of him that are below. The first is his driver's license photo, the other is a photo from the ranchers who once employed him.

The photo on the left is courtesy of the Hume family. The photo on the right is from his driver's license.

If you would like to attend the funeral, it is Wednesday, September 25th at 10 a.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Drennan Road.

News5 will be there and look forward to honoring this veteran's service to our country.

