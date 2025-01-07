Pikes Peak Library District holding library card design contest

EL PASO COUNTY — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is holding a library card design contest, which is open to all ages of the El Paso County community.

Entries are open from now until Friday, January 31. Winning designs will be announced on new library cards, which will launch during National Library Week from April 6 to April 12.

Participants can submit the following designs inspired by PPLD, the Pikes Peak region or teh community:



digital art

original photography

digitized copies of traditional media artwork (paintings, pastels, mixed media, drawings, etc.)

For more information and to submit your design, visit PPLD's website.

