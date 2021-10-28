Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity adjusts for rising cost of building homes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monya Collins will always feel a connection to her new home because of all the sweat equity hours she put in to help build it. "I built this, or I hung this up, or I participated in our future.” Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity worked with Collins to help her become a first-time homeowner.

"Having a place to call our own is really special," said Collins. Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity leaders point to Collins as someone right in line with their faith-based mission of helping deserving people get into affordable housing. The also say rising home prices, the increasing cost of building supplies, and the pandemic are increasing the number of families asking for help getting into a home.

The same issues also make it more expensive for Habitat for Humanity to help. "Our home costs have gone from $160 thousand about two years ago to now $240 thousand,” said Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, CEO, Kris. Lewis.

It means adjusting budgets. A few years back Pikes Habitat for Humanity would help seven to eight families a year get into homes. The last application process there were 55 families wanting homes and only five could be accepted. "It is really tough when you have to tell a family, not this time," said Lewis. The hope is to get back to building the seven or eight homes a year as soon as possible.

The situation is better in the Pikes Peak Region than many other communities Habitat for Humanity serves. “We have a very generous community,” said Lewis. There are tradesmen and community members who volunteer their time; suppliers who offer discounts; also, businesses and everyday people who give donations.