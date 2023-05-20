Pikes Peak Children's Water Festival returns, teaches students about water

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — After a three year hiatus, the Pikes Peak Children's Water Festival is back for students to learn about how important water is to our everyday lives.

The festival gave students the chance to get hands on with different demonstrations of items that use water, such as hot water tanks. Organizers with Colorado Springs Utilities and the city say that this kind of hands on experience is key to getting students interested in science based learning.

"We can come to the classroom and give a presentation in the classroom, but really coming to a festival like this is much more impactful," said Birgit Landin, an Education Specialist with Colorado Springs Utilities. "They see the other demonstrators and exhibits and things like that, and they and they, they see themselves as a potential future career. It really inspires that stewardship."

Around 500 students from Harrison School District 2, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, and Colorado Springs School District 11 were able to come to the festival on Friday.

To learn more about the Pikes Peak Children's Water Festival, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

