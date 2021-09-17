Watch
Pikes Peak Brewing Co. releasing 2021 Local 5 Firefighter Pale Ale

The Pikes Peak Brewing Company is teaming up with firefighters for the release of Local 5 Pale Ale. On Friday night at the Lager House location on South Tejon they tapped a keg for a release party.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 17, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Brewing Company in Colorado Springs is celebrating the release of the 2021 Local 5 Firefighter Pale Ale, "Pale Ale With a Purpose," on Friday, September 17. The beer is brewed and packaged with and for the members of the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 5.

The proceeds of the local beer help the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters arrange travel plans for Local 5 members looking attend funerals of heroes who have lost their lives in the line of duty across the nation.

This year's Local 5 Pale Ale was canned and released with the help of local firefighters at the Monument location on Monday, September 13.

If you would like to thank a firefighter you can buy a certificate good for a free beer. You can even include a personal thank you note.

The brewery will post the certificates on the wall and any firefighter who visits one of the tasting rooms can redeem one free beer.

The IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial gathering has been canceled, but Pikes Peak will celebrate the release of the community brew at the Lager House at 514 South Tejon Street with live music from Skin & Bones on Friday, September 17.

