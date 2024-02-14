Pikes Peak avalanche marks first major slide in 20 years

PIKES PEAK, Colo. — Pikes Peak had its first avalanche in 20 years earlier this month, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

CAIC

The CAIC says the slide happened on February 7 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The avalanche activity happened in the Glen Cove area of Pikes Peak, which they say is located west of the Pikes Peak summit, and has similar terrain as Devils Playground.

CAIC

Road crews in the area said they have seen the Glen Cove area avalanche twice in the last 11 years, but they say it hasn't reached the road in the last 20 years. That avalanche crossed the upper switchback, but not the lower one, according to the CAIC.

No injuries were reported as a result of this avalanche.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.