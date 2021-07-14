PikeRide expands to Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The PikeRide bike share program just passed its third anniversary in Colorado Springs. At the three year mark, it is expanding with new locations now in neighboring Manitou Springs.

It diversifies transportation options in Manitou Springs. "Manitou has parking issues, they have traffic issues,” said PikeRide Director, Jolie NeSmith, “So how do we get people out of cars and get them to use a more effective mode of mobility." The addition of PikeRide brings the option of getting to, and around the narrow mountain community without a vehicle.

The growth also creates a corridor of bike options for tourists. The electric assist bikes can now be ridden between downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, and Manitou Springs. Tourists account for just over 50% of PikeRide users.

There are multiple potential effects. The bike option can lessen traffic congestion, help the environment, encourage exercise, and for some add a little fun in their life. There is also a potential economic impact. Studies show people on bikes and foot are more likely to spend money in retail areas. "When you can smell it and see it and feel it and you're not moving so fast, we're way more apt as humans to stop in and buy that ice cream cone, or buy whatever it is in the store," said NeSmith. People in cars are more likely to drive-by unless they have a specific reason for stopping.

New PikeRide locations in Manitou Springs are across from Beckers Lane in the Econo Lodge parking lot and outside the Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center. Another location is planned at the Hiawatha Gardens parking lot where a lot of people go to meet the shuttle for The Incline.

