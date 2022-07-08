Piecing together alternate transportation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs population is growing and roads are getting more crowded. “People are wanting choices in how they choose to transport themselves around town,” said Colorado Springs, Senior Bicycle Planner, Kate Brady. There is a city master plan showing a vision for more bike routes and trails, only adding the routes to existing infrastructure is a challenge.

Colorado Springs The Colorado Springs bicycle route master plan map

Across the city, bike routes are integrated in many ways.

The most visible are bike lanes either shared with vehicles, or with designated bicycle lanes right next to vehicle lanes.

There are also urban trails designated where only bikes and pedestrians are allowed

“We really feel that having dedicated space for both bikes and cars allows both to be predictable and safer and kind of then have their own space on the roadway,” said Brady.

There are some designated bike routes that raise questions. A new route just added on Tech Center Drive between Rockrimmon Boulevard and Pro Rodeo Drive, for example is just two blocks long.

Part the Tech Center route’s purpose is directing bikes on a safer path away from a busy intersection. It’s also part of a larger plan. “Kind of the first piece of a multistage process,” said Brady.

Tech Center Drive was recently upgraded and repaved. It was an opportunity to add the bike lanes.

Whether extended lanes or quick bicycle/pedestrian connections, the goal is making way for more transportation options. They need to safely with vehicles that still rule roads. Brady said, “It’s all about sharing,”

_____

