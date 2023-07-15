Pickup Riders: A skill show after the 8 seconds

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a show of ranch skills at the highest level during the rodeo often overlooked.

The Pickup Riders go to work when the attempt at an eight-second showdown between competitors and a bronc or bull ends.

“A lot of people think it's easy, but it's not as easy as they think it is, because a lot of stuff can happen in just a matter of seconds,” said Pickup Rider, Justin Pender.

Pender traveled from Mississippi to do pickup at the NFR Open/Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

His partner for this rodeo is Randy Britton from just up the road in Kiowa Colorado.

Pender said, “You get voted in, invited to this rodeo.”

It means their peers see them as the best at what they do.

“Get the cowboy off safely and then get the animal out safely,” said Pender

Pickup riders train and travel with a lineup of very skilled and well-conditioned horses.

“I brought seven here, use five and I kind of rotate them out,” said Pender

The horses work so hard, mid-event riders do a quick in and out of the arena for a change to a horse with fresh legs.

Some of their horses are better with broncs while others are more suited for bulls.

All are fast, pull up quickly, and understand what the rider wants.

“They’ve got to be able to turn and you know, got to be able to run, and start when you need them to. They’ve got to respond to a lot,” said Pender.

Riders are athletic and agile.

Their ranching skills, like roping, help them bring an out-of-control animal back into check.

“Just keep everything safe.”

