Peyton man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

DENVER — A man from Peyton was sentenced to prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison after he was found to have fought over a police barricade and pushed a metal sign into officers' defensive line, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, Hamner entered the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and after seeing rioters break police lines, he hopped over the barricades and started to pull them down. Around 1:15 p.m., he "engaged with a tug-of-war" over a bike rack with a Capitol Police officer and an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. The bike rack was being used as a barricade.

About 30 minutes later, Hamner joined a mob that was pushing a large metal sign toward a line of law enforcement officers.

According to the court documents, Hamner was wearing a sweater that said “Guns Don’t Kill People, Clintons Do” while he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

About 10 months later, on Nov. 9, 2021, Hamner was arrested in Colorado Springs.

He was indicted on six charges, five of which are felonies. The charges include civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 23, 11am

On May 17, 2022, Hamner pleaded guilty to the felony charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. He pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

Following his time in prison, he will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted this case. Multiple other agencies were involved and continue to be involved in the investigation, including the FBI’s Denver Field Office, Colorado Springs Resident Agency, the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 people have been arrested for crimes related to the riot. More than 265 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Hamner is one of several Coloradans charged in connections with the Jan. 6 riot, and several others either traveled there from Colorado or were arrested in Colorado to face charges:



In addition, Rodney Milstreed of Maryland was arrested in Colorado in May 2022, and Lisa Ann Homer of Arizona was arrested in November 2021 in Colorado Springs.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., who lives in North Carolina, said he traveled from Colorado to Washington with an assault rifle for Jan. 6. He was charged in federal court in January 2021 with threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was sentenced to 28 months in prison in December 2021.