Petitions approved to recall Board of Trustees as fight to stop Buc-ee's continues

PALMER LAKE — A group of citizens have launched a formal recall effort in the Town of Palmer Lake after the Town Clerk approved the petitions.

The nonprofit, Integrity Matters, says the campaign aims to do the following:



restore trust

transparency

accountability in local leadership

According to Colorado requirements, 275 signatures per petition must be collected by May 23 for the recall to move forward.

Palmer Lake resident Beth Harris, a leader for the group, released the following statement:

“This is not just about politics — it’s about principle. We’re standing up for the core values that make Palmer Lake a strong and respectful community. Residents deserve leaders who uphold their oath of office and treat the public with basic human decency and follow the Rule of Law.” Palmer Lake resident Beth Harris, leader for the group

The group cites the following as driving forces behind the recall:



violations of public trust

erosion of civil discourse

decisions that have failed to reflect the will and best interests of the community

___





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.