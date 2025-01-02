Person trying to teach themselves to drive hits building early Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person hit a building while trying to teach themselves how to drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday along Garden of the Gods Road.

According to CSPD, the adult driver, who's name has not been released, left the scene. When officers arrived, they say they crossed paths with the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop.

Police say officers responded to the address of the registered owner of the vehicle and were able to stop them in an apartment complex.

According to CSPD, the driver did not appear to be intoxicated. They had a learner's permit and were trying to teach themselves how to drive.

Police say no injuries were reported, and the building had minor damage.

