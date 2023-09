COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a traffic accident on Airport and S. Academy. One person is reported to be in critical condition and is being transported for further evaluation.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

Airport is currently closed from both directions.

