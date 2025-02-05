Person suspected of killing roommate in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A deadly incident reportedly involving roommates in Colorado Springs is under investigation.

Colorado Springs Police tell News5 they were called to the 800 block of E. Boulder St. Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the eastern edge of downtown just north of Platte Avenue.

Early into the investigation police say there was a disturbance between two roommates, one stabbed and killed the other. No details on the victim or the suspect have been shared publicly. The suspect is in custody but it isn't clear if they will face charges.

As of Wednesday morning, the investigation is ongoing.





