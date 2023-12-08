Person struck by vehicle in hit and run crash on Airport Rd. Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Airport Rd. Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Airport Rd. & Chelton Rd. just before 3 p.m.

The department says that the person who was hit by the vehicle is in the hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle left the scene, and police say it is a gray four-door Honda, no other details about the vehicle have been provided at this time.

In addition to Westbound Airport Rd being closed @ Chelton, Eastbound is also down to one lane for a crash at the Airport/Chelton intersection. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 8, 2023

Westbound and eastbound Airport Rd. is closed at the intersection. It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

