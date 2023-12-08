Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Person struck by vehicle in hit and run crash on Airport Rd. Friday afternoon

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 18:17:59-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Airport Rd. Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Airport Rd. & Chelton Rd. just before 3 p.m.

The department says that the person who was hit by the vehicle is in the hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle left the scene, and police say it is a gray four-door Honda, no other details about the vehicle have been provided at this time.

Westbound and eastbound Airport Rd. is closed at the intersection. It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes

Contests

We're drawing a winner every weekday!