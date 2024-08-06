Person in wheelchair dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East St. Elmo Avenue and South Nevada Avenue on the south side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the person was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. The name of the person will be released at a later time.

At this time, the intersection is closed while CSPD investigates.

