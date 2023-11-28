Person in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of E. Las Vegas St. & S. Nevada Ave. located just northeast of Dorchester Park.

The police department says that a person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection, and was taken to the hospital. They say the person is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Southbound Nevada is expected to be closed for the next hour or so as police investigate. They are working to see if the driver of the vehicle is at fault, or if the person who was hit is at fault.

According to Colorado Springs Police, this intersection has unfortunately seen lots of crashes where a person is hit by a vehicle. The department wants to remind you to be alert if you're driving through the area because there are a lot of people crossing the streets.

