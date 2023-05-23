Person hospitalized following an assault on Barr Trail Monday evening

MANITOU SPRINGS, COLORADO — One person is in the hospital following an assault on Barr Trail, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. It happened Monday evening along the trail, which begins west of Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the person who was assaulted. The sheriff's office is also searching for a suspect in this case.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that they will remain on the scene, but there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

