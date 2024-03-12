Watch Now
Person hospitalized after crash on the northside of Colorado Springs Monday

Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 00:12:02-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on the northside of Colorado Springs Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Winters Drive, located east of Gossage Youth Sports Complex.

The department says that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

Southbound North Nevada Avenue is currently closed at the intersection. There is no timetable at this time for when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this web story as more information becomes available.
