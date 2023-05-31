Watch Now
Person hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-25 in Pueblo Tuesday morning

One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Pueblo.
Posted at 8:08 PM, May 30, 2023
PUEBLO, COLORADO — A person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-25 in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened at around 6:30 Tuesday morning on northbound I-25 between the Central Ave. and Abriendo Ave. exits.

Pueblo Police say that the driver of a cement truck was going to fast around a curve, and the vehicle tipped over. After the cement was cleaned up from the highway, it reopened around 2 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.
