Person hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-25 in Pueblo Tuesday morning

PUEBLO, COLORADO — A person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-25 in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened at around 6:30 Tuesday morning on northbound I-25 between the Central Ave. and Abriendo Ave. exits.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 97A - Central Avenue to Northern Avenue and Exit 97B - Abriendo Avenue. https://t.co/qz3zFpSt3Q — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 30, 2023

Pueblo Police say that the driver of a cement truck was going to fast around a curve, and the vehicle tipped over. After the cement was cleaned up from the highway, it reopened around 2 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

