Person flown to the hospital following crash in Black Forest on Wednesday evening

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — One person was flown to the hospital following a crash on Wednesday evening, according to Black Forest Fire Rescue.

Black Forest Fire Rescue

The three vehicle crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Spiritwood Loop and Murphy Road, which is located southwest of Woodlake Trailhead.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say a person, whose name was not released, was pinned in the driver's seat. The person was later extricated.

According to the Black Forest Fire Rescue, one person, whose name was not released, was flown to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Several people were checked out on scene by medics, according to Black Forest Fire Rescue.

___





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.