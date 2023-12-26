Person dead following a shooting involving police in Pueblo Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead after a shooting involving police Tuesday, according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway Ave. and Evans Ave.

According to police, the incident started as a carjacking around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Bonnymede Rd. & Jerry Murphy Rd. Police found the vehicle, and a car chase began. Police say the chase ended near Michigan St. when the vehicle crashed into a fence.

Two suspects ran from the scene, and headed in different directions. Officers chased after them, and shots were fired. Police say that one of the suspects is dead, and the other is in custody. They say no officers were hurt during this incident.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

